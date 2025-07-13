Gaza Struggles Amid Water Crisis and Ongoing Conflict

At least eight Palestinians, primarily children, lost their lives in a central Gaza strike aimed at a militant which unfortunately missed its target, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. The Israeli military expressed regret, emphasizing the accidental nature of the incident.

Severe water shortages in Gaza have been exacerbated by ongoing fuel and facility shutdowns, leaving residents dependent on collection centers. Subsequently, another strike in Gaza City resulted in 12 more fatalities, including a notable medical consultant, further intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

Negotiations for a ceasefire remain stagnant, as talks in Doha falter amid disagreements over Israeli military withdrawal. Meanwhile, Israel's military campaign has displaced nearly all residents of Gaza, underscoring worsening safety and living conditions.

