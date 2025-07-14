Hygiene Scare Shuts Down Iconic Cafe Goodluck in Pune

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken decisive action against Pune's well-known Cafe Goodluck by suspending its licence temporarily over health and hygiene concerns, according to an official statement.

This enforcement comes in the wake of a viral video making rounds on social media, which allegedly displayed glass fragments found in a bun at the Deccan-area eatery.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure confirmed that the decision was made following an inspection that uncovered unhygienic conditions at the establishment. The eatery's licence will remain suspended until all necessary compliances are met.