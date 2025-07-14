Left Menu

Hygiene Scare Shuts Down Iconic Cafe Goodluck in Pune

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licence of Pune's renowned Cafe Goodluck due to hygiene issues. This action followed a viral social media video showing glass in a food item. Inspection revealed unsanitary conditions, leading to the licence revocation pending further compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:32 IST
Hygiene Scare Shuts Down Iconic Cafe Goodluck in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken decisive action against Pune's well-known Cafe Goodluck by suspending its licence temporarily over health and hygiene concerns, according to an official statement.

This enforcement comes in the wake of a viral video making rounds on social media, which allegedly displayed glass fragments found in a bun at the Deccan-area eatery.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure confirmed that the decision was made following an inspection that uncovered unhygienic conditions at the establishment. The eatery's licence will remain suspended until all necessary compliances are met.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025