Bitcoin Soars to New Heights Amid Policy Anticipations

Bitcoin surpassed the $120,000 mark for the first time on Monday, setting a new benchmark as investors anticipate key policy developments for the cryptocurrency sector this week.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to debate regulatory bills that could shape the future of digital assets, echoing demands that align with President Trump's pro-crypto stance.

This bullish trend, supported by strong institutional demand and potential policy triumphs, has lifted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, bolstering the sector's market value to approximately $3.78 trillion.