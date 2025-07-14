Revolutionizing Veterinary Imaging: Magnifico Vet MRI Debuts in Asia Pacific
Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd. has installed the first Magnifico Vet MRI in Asia Pacific at MaxPetZ Hospital, New Delhi, marking a noteworthy advancement in veterinary imaging. The MRI, tailored for veterinary use, enhances diagnostic precision for small animals, elevating the standard of care in the region.
- Country:
- India
Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd. has made a significant stride in veterinary imaging by installing the first Magnifico Vet MRI in the Asia Pacific region at MaxPetZ Hospital, located in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. This advanced MRI system is tailored specifically for veterinary diagnostics, offering superior image quality and specialized applications designed to ensure the well-being of small animals.
Dr. Kunal Dev Sharma, Chief Veterinarian at MaxPetZ Hospital, highlighted the transformative impact of this technology, asserting that it allows them to offer world-class diagnostic imaging within India. This installation represents a monumental leap forward for veterinary medicine in the region.
Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Dheeraj Nasa, Country Business Director of Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd., emphasized their commitment to advancing veterinary care through technology. MaxPetZ Hospital is poised to become a central hub for MRI applications, training, and research in small animal imaging.
ALSO READ
India and Bhutan Fortify Development Ties in New Delhi Talks
Sumit Antil Aims for Record-Breaking Performance at New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Capacity-Building Drive for Senior Legal Officers Kicks Off at IIPA, New Delhi
India Unveils Vibrant Logo and Mascot for New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
NDMC's Green Revolution: Transforming New Delhi's Landscape