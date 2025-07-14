Revolutionizing Veterinary Imaging: Magnifico Vet MRI Debuts in Asia Pacific

Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd. has made a significant stride in veterinary imaging by installing the first Magnifico Vet MRI in the Asia Pacific region at MaxPetZ Hospital, located in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. This advanced MRI system is tailored specifically for veterinary diagnostics, offering superior image quality and specialized applications designed to ensure the well-being of small animals.

Dr. Kunal Dev Sharma, Chief Veterinarian at MaxPetZ Hospital, highlighted the transformative impact of this technology, asserting that it allows them to offer world-class diagnostic imaging within India. This installation represents a monumental leap forward for veterinary medicine in the region.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Dheeraj Nasa, Country Business Director of Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd., emphasized their commitment to advancing veterinary care through technology. MaxPetZ Hospital is poised to become a central hub for MRI applications, training, and research in small animal imaging.