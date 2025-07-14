Left Menu

Revolutionizing Veterinary Imaging: Magnifico Vet MRI Debuts in Asia Pacific

Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd. has installed the first Magnifico Vet MRI in Asia Pacific at MaxPetZ Hospital, New Delhi, marking a noteworthy advancement in veterinary imaging. The MRI, tailored for veterinary use, enhances diagnostic precision for small animals, elevating the standard of care in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:09 IST
Revolutionizing Veterinary Imaging: Magnifico Vet MRI Debuts in Asia Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd. has made a significant stride in veterinary imaging by installing the first Magnifico Vet MRI in the Asia Pacific region at MaxPetZ Hospital, located in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. This advanced MRI system is tailored specifically for veterinary diagnostics, offering superior image quality and specialized applications designed to ensure the well-being of small animals.

Dr. Kunal Dev Sharma, Chief Veterinarian at MaxPetZ Hospital, highlighted the transformative impact of this technology, asserting that it allows them to offer world-class diagnostic imaging within India. This installation represents a monumental leap forward for veterinary medicine in the region.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Dheeraj Nasa, Country Business Director of Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd., emphasized their commitment to advancing veterinary care through technology. MaxPetZ Hospital is poised to become a central hub for MRI applications, training, and research in small animal imaging.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025