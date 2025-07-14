Uttar Pradesh's Healthcare Revolution: Future-Ready Facilities Unveiled
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized making the state's health services future-ready during a ceremony at King George's Medical University (KGMU). He highlighted collaborations with IIT Kanpur and expansions in medical education. New facilities include a cardiology wing, an orthopaedic centre, and infrastructure upgrades to boost healthcare in the region.
Uttar Pradesh is setting a new benchmark in healthcare as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils transformative projects worth Rs 1,000 crore at King George's Medical University.
The chief minister stressed adapting to global standards through advancements in technology and strategic collaborations with IIT Kanpur's Centre of Excellence in Medical Technology.
New state-of-the-art facilities including a cardiology wing, an orthopaedic super-speciality centre, and a general surgery building, aim to significantly improve healthcare access and outcomes across the state.
