Delhi Health Minister Pushes for Rapid GTB Hospital Modernization

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has called for urgent upgrades at GTB Hospital, focusing on ICU expansion, emergency ward modernization, and infrastructure improvements. His efforts aim to enhance patient care and safety under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, committed to improving public healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:28 IST
Pankaj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh reviewed the improvements at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, urging swift completion of new ICU beds and the modernization of the Emergency Ward.

Singh stressed the Delhi government's dedication to boosting public healthcare, including replacing old infrastructure like lifts and enhancing patient safety.

Amid high patient influx, Singh instructed the hospital to implement better crowd management and regular progress inspections, underlining healthcare as a right, not a privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

