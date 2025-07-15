Delhi Health Minister Pushes for Rapid GTB Hospital Modernization

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh reviewed the improvements at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, urging swift completion of new ICU beds and the modernization of the Emergency Ward.

Singh stressed the Delhi government's dedication to boosting public healthcare, including replacing old infrastructure like lifts and enhancing patient safety.

Amid high patient influx, Singh instructed the hospital to implement better crowd management and regular progress inspections, underlining healthcare as a right, not a privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)