Tragic Chaos in Khan Younis: An Incident's Toll
At least 20 individuals lost their lives during a chaotic incident in Khan Younis, Gaza. The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported that the victims were either trampled or stabbed amid a dangerous surge, fueled by crowd agitators, while aid was being delivered to the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:42 IST
A tragic incident in Khan Younis, Gaza, led to the deaths of at least 20 people on Wednesday, according to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
The foundation, which relies on U.S. security and logistics companies for aid delivery, confirmed that 19 victims were trampled and one was stabbed.
GHF described the situation as a "chaotic and dangerous surge," blaming agitators within the crowd for inciting the deadly panic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
