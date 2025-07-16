Tragic Chaos in Khan Younis: An Incident's Toll

A tragic incident in Khan Younis, Gaza, led to the deaths of at least 20 people on Wednesday, according to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The foundation, which relies on U.S. security and logistics companies for aid delivery, confirmed that 19 victims were trampled and one was stabbed.

GHF described the situation as a "chaotic and dangerous surge," blaming agitators within the crowd for inciting the deadly panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)