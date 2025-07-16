Tragedy at Gaza Aid Site: 20 Dead in Crowded Surge

A tragic incident occurred at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution center in Khan Younis, where 20 Palestinians were killed in a crowd surge.

The U.N. has documented 875 deaths near Gaza aid sites in recent weeks, a majority occurring at GHF points. The U.N. accuses GHF of breaching humanitarian standards by operating outside its network.

GHF blames the chaos on armed agitators linked to Hamas, while the U.N. raises safety concerns over GHF's independent operation. This ongoing tension highlights the complexities of aid distribution in the region.

