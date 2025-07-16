Power Play in Diabetes Care: Emcure and Sanofi Unite

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sanofi India Ltd have announced a strategic partnership focused on the distribution and promotion of oral anti-diabetic products in India. This exclusive agreement will see Emcure managing distribution, enriching Sanofi's market reach for brands like Amaryl and Cetapin, per a joint statement from the companies.

Despite Emcure's role in distribution, Sanofi India will maintain ownership and continue manufacturing these oral anti-diabetic drugs both in India and globally. Sanofi's operational infrastructure will remain unchanged, ensuring that quality remains uncompromised.

This collaboration is poised to optimize diabetes care across India, leveraging Emcure's extensive distribution network. The collaboration is designed to enhance the availability of trusted diabetes medications to patients, in alignment with industry needs and market growth potentials, noted company leaders without suggesting a workforce transition between firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)