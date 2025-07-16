Project 13-13: Revolutionizing Women's Surgical Care in Jammu and Kashmir
Project 13-13, launched by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, aims to provide affordable surgical care to women in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Dr Jasbir Kaur, the initiative ensures surgeries are capped at Rs 13,000, focusing on women from disadvantaged backgrounds. It seeks to bridge the healthcare gap and promote accessibility.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has unveiled Project 13-13, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at making women's surgical care more affordable. The project caps surgical costs at Rs 13,000 and is targeted at women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, under the leadership of Dr Jasbir Kaur.
Speaking at the launch, Abdullah emphasized the importance of such initiatives in addressing the complex challenges faced by the healthcare system, stating that efforts like Project 13-13 help lessen the burden on ordinary citizens and promote welfare for all.
Abdullah also urged private hospitals to contribute to making healthcare accessible, stressing that affordability should be integral to healthcare design. Dr Kaur expressed her gratitude for the support, highlighting the project's focus on dignity and access in women's healthcare.
