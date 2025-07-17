Left Menu

Breakthrough IVF Technique Spares UK Children from Genetic Disorders

A new IVF technique using a three-person method has successfully enabled the birth of eight healthy children without mitochondrial diseases in the UK. Developed by Newcastle University scientists, this groundbreaking approach involves transferring parental genetic materials into a donor egg, effectively preventing the inheritance of harmful mitochondrial DNA mutations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:14 IST
Breakthrough IVF Technique Spares UK Children from Genetic Disorders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British scientists have announced a groundbreaking medical success: eight children born in the UK are free from severe genetic conditions due to an innovative in vitro fertilization technique. Developed at Newcastle University, this method involves a three-person procedure that substitutes faulty mitochondrial DNA, preventing the passing on of devastating genetic disorders.

The process, banned in the United States, entails transferring the nuclear DNA from a fertilized egg into a donor egg with healthy mitochondria. As a result, the children, whose ages range from infants to two years, show normal development with significantly reduced mutation levels, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite being a clinical success, the technique's journey was painstaking, involving rigorous scientific inquiry and ethical debates. The achievement lays the groundwork for future studies, emphasizing the potential of genetic therapies in preventing hereditary diseases. As observed, it opens the door for further applications and refinement in reproductive medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025