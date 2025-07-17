Breakthrough IVF Technique Spares UK Children from Genetic Disorders

British scientists have announced a groundbreaking medical success: eight children born in the UK are free from severe genetic conditions due to an innovative in vitro fertilization technique. Developed at Newcastle University, this method involves a three-person procedure that substitutes faulty mitochondrial DNA, preventing the passing on of devastating genetic disorders.

The process, banned in the United States, entails transferring the nuclear DNA from a fertilized egg into a donor egg with healthy mitochondria. As a result, the children, whose ages range from infants to two years, show normal development with significantly reduced mutation levels, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite being a clinical success, the technique's journey was painstaking, involving rigorous scientific inquiry and ethical debates. The achievement lays the groundwork for future studies, emphasizing the potential of genetic therapies in preventing hereditary diseases. As observed, it opens the door for further applications and refinement in reproductive medicine.

