Germany's Strategic Investment: Supporting Africa through the World Bank
Germany is contributing 10 million euros to the World Bank trust fund, as part of the Compact with Africa initiative. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil announced this during a meeting in Durban, highlighting the economic support needed for African countries amid growing economic pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Germany is set to bolster African economies with a significant contribution to the World Bank trust fund. Announced by German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, the 10 million euros investment underscores Germany's commitment to the Compact with Africa initiative.
Speaking in Durban, South Africa, Klingbeil expressed hopes that other G20 nations would join this initiative, recognizing its potential as a vital investment for the region.
The announcement came during a gathering of international finance leaders, amidst increasing economic challenges, particularly impacting African economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IKS Health Announces Transformational Partnership with Western Washington Medical Group through Strategic Investment in Managed Service Organization
AU Small Finance Bank appoints two independent directors, senior executives
Amazonia Bonds Platform Launched by IDB and World Bank to Drive Green Finance
Ecobank, Google Cloud Unite to Revolutionize African Finance with AI and Innovation
ITFC Wins GTR Best Deal 2024 for $150M Islamic Recovery Finance in Türkiye