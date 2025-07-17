Germany's Strategic Investment: Supporting Africa through the World Bank

Germany is set to bolster African economies with a significant contribution to the World Bank trust fund. Announced by German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, the 10 million euros investment underscores Germany's commitment to the Compact with Africa initiative.

Speaking in Durban, South Africa, Klingbeil expressed hopes that other G20 nations would join this initiative, recognizing its potential as a vital investment for the region.

The announcement came during a gathering of international finance leaders, amidst increasing economic challenges, particularly impacting African economies.

