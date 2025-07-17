Left Menu

Germany's Strategic Investment: Supporting Africa through the World Bank

Germany is contributing 10 million euros to the World Bank trust fund, as part of the Compact with Africa initiative. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil announced this during a meeting in Durban, highlighting the economic support needed for African countries amid growing economic pressures.

Updated: 17-07-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Germany is set to bolster African economies with a significant contribution to the World Bank trust fund. Announced by German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, the 10 million euros investment underscores Germany's commitment to the Compact with Africa initiative.

Speaking in Durban, South Africa, Klingbeil expressed hopes that other G20 nations would join this initiative, recognizing its potential as a vital investment for the region.

The announcement came during a gathering of international finance leaders, amidst increasing economic challenges, particularly impacting African economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

