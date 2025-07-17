AIIMS Jammu: A Beacon of Medical Excellence in India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed the rapid advancement of AIIMS Jammu on Thursday, recognizing the institution's potential to emerge as one of the country's leading medical facilities. Abdullah expressed confidence that AIIMS Jammu could soon rank among the best of the 23 AIIMS across India.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah commended the facility for attracting patients from not only Jammu but neighboring states, despite the challenges posed by existing highways. He stated that the completion of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway would further boost patient influx.

Abdullah's visit to AIIMS Samba included an assessment of the institution's progress alongside adviser Nasir Aslam Wani. The visit underscored AIIMS's transformation into a state-of-the-art healthcare and academic institution, praised for its infrastructure, patient care, and emergency preparedness.