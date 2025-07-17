Left Menu

AIIMS Jammu: A Beacon of Medical Excellence in India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised AIIMS Jammu for its rapid progress and potential to become one of India's top medical institutes. He highlighted the importance of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in enhancing access and emphasized AIIMS's role in healthcare innovation and preparedness for emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed the rapid advancement of AIIMS Jammu on Thursday, recognizing the institution's potential to emerge as one of the country's leading medical facilities. Abdullah expressed confidence that AIIMS Jammu could soon rank among the best of the 23 AIIMS across India.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah commended the facility for attracting patients from not only Jammu but neighboring states, despite the challenges posed by existing highways. He stated that the completion of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway would further boost patient influx.

Abdullah's visit to AIIMS Samba included an assessment of the institution's progress alongside adviser Nasir Aslam Wani. The visit underscored AIIMS's transformation into a state-of-the-art healthcare and academic institution, praised for its infrastructure, patient care, and emergency preparedness.

