AIIMS Jammu: A Beacon of Medical Excellence in India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised AIIMS Jammu for its rapid progress and potential to become one of India's top medical institutes. He highlighted the importance of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in enhancing access and emphasized AIIMS's role in healthcare innovation and preparedness for emergencies.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed the rapid advancement of AIIMS Jammu on Thursday, recognizing the institution's potential to emerge as one of the country's leading medical facilities. Abdullah expressed confidence that AIIMS Jammu could soon rank among the best of the 23 AIIMS across India.
Speaking to reporters, Abdullah commended the facility for attracting patients from not only Jammu but neighboring states, despite the challenges posed by existing highways. He stated that the completion of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway would further boost patient influx.
Abdullah's visit to AIIMS Samba included an assessment of the institution's progress alongside adviser Nasir Aslam Wani. The visit underscored AIIMS's transformation into a state-of-the-art healthcare and academic institution, praised for its infrastructure, patient care, and emergency preparedness.
ALSO READ
Construction Federation of India (CFI) Hosts Flagship Conference 2025: "Redefining India's Infrastructure Growth: Next-Gen Solutions for a Viksit Bharat"
Assam CM Himanta Biswa meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; reviews progress of infrastructure projects
Assam CM meets Gadkari, discusses key infrastructure projects in state
NZ Launches Market Sounding on Toll Concessions to Boost Road Infrastructure
Reliance Infrastructure and Power Unfazed by Reliance Communications Fraud Allegations