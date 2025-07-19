Delhi AIIMS and Chandigarh PGIMER Faculty Demand Rotatory Headship Policy

The faculty associations of AIIMS Delhi and PGIMER Chandigarh are escalating their protests by organizing a peaceful march from the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium to Parliament. This demonstration is scheduled for August 1, at 5 pm, aiming to highlight the urgent need for implementing the rotatory headship policy in these premier institutions, according to an issued statement.

The rotatory headship policy, recommended by an external committee and mandated by the Union Health Ministry in July 2023, is a critical governance reform meant to promote fairness and transparency. Despite continued peaceful protests including hunger strikes and black badge demonstrations, there has been no response from authorities, compelling faculty to intensify their efforts.

The policy is widely practiced in institutions like Harvard and Oxford and ensures opportunities for eligible faculty members. The faculty associations emphasize that their aim is not to disrupt but to draw national attention to the necessity of governance reform affecting thousands of healthcare professionals. They have sought permission from police and will adhere to all protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)