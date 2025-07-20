Groundbreaking Malaria Vaccine Set for Commercial Production

The Indian Council of Medical Research's Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar has unveiled an advanced malaria vaccine. This vaccine promises to prevent infections caused by the deadly plasmodium falciparum, while also minimizing community transmission rates.

In a proactive move, ICMR Delhi is seeking Expressions of Interest from organizations and companies interested in the Transfer of Technology that would facilitate the vaccine's commercial production. Issued named 'AdFalciVax,' this recombinant chimeric multi-stage vaccine has undergone pre-clinical validation through collaborations with ICMR-NIMR and the National Institute of Immunology.

The vaccine's production and commercialization will be expedited with the guidance and technical support of ICMR-RMRCBB, ensuring rigorous scientific support from study planning to safety and efficacy assessment.