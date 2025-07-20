Left Menu

Health Concerns: PTSD Drug Rejection, Medicare Ratings Dispute, and Bird Flu Outbreak

The FDA panel rejects Otsuka's PTSD drug combination. Humana's lawsuit challenging Medicare rating downgrades is dismissed. Spain reports an avian flu outbreak, causing global supply concerns.

Updated: 20-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:30 IST
In health news, the U.S. FDA advisors voted against the efficacy of Otsuka Pharma's PTSD treatment, saying the combination of its antipsychotic drug with Zoloft lacks efficacy in adult patients.

A federal judge dismissed Humana's lawsuit against its Medicare rating downgrade, marking a win for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In Spain, a severe outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a turkey farm has heightened global food supply concerns and risks to human transmission.

