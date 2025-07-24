Mysuru Leads in Training Health Officers for Snakebite Response

Mysuru has emerged as the first district in Karnataka to complete the training of all its Community Health Officers (CHO) in snakebite management, marking a pivotal advancement in addressing public health concerns previously overlooked in the state.

The initiative, conducted by Mysuru District's Surveillance Unit and the Health and Family Welfare Office, spanned from May 14 to July 23, encompassing collaboration with organizations like Humane World for Animals India and The Liana Trust. The program targeted CHOs in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to equip them as first responders.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Humane World for Animals India noted the staggering figures of 58,000 annual deaths in India due to venomous snakebites. Experts emphasize that with proper education, both human and ecological welfare can be safeguarded, while fostering better coexistence with these reptiles.

