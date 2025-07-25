Food Poisoning Outbreak at Maddur School: Students Hospitalized

A suspected case of food poisoning led to the hospitalization of ten students from a residential school in Maddur's K M Doddi, Karnataka, on Friday. The students reported symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pain after consuming their school-provided meals, prompting immediate medical attention.

According to the police, the affected students are currently under treatment and in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities have yet to receive any formal complaints related to the incident but are considering future actions depending on the investigation results.

In a related incident earlier, three members of a family in Raichur district succumbed to suspected food poisoning. Two other family members were hospitalized. The cluster of outbreaks in the region has sparked concerns and calls for heightened inspection of food quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)