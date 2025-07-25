Food Poisoning Outbreak at Maddur School: Students Hospitalized
Ten students from a residential school in Maddur were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning after consuming the school's food. The incident has drawn attention from local authorities, though no formal complaints have been filed. A similar case occurred in Raichur where three family members died.
- Country:
- India
A suspected case of food poisoning led to the hospitalization of ten students from a residential school in Maddur's K M Doddi, Karnataka, on Friday. The students reported symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pain after consuming their school-provided meals, prompting immediate medical attention.
According to the police, the affected students are currently under treatment and in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities have yet to receive any formal complaints related to the incident but are considering future actions depending on the investigation results.
In a related incident earlier, three members of a family in Raichur district succumbed to suspected food poisoning. Two other family members were hospitalized. The cluster of outbreaks in the region has sparked concerns and calls for heightened inspection of food quality standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka
Karnataka's Call to Action Against Voyeurism: A Wake-Up Call for Society
Karnataka's Political Drama: Overseeing the Future
Foiled Kidnapping in Raichur: Attentive Attendants Save Newborn
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors in Karnataka