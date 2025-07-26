US health chief Kennedy has not yet decided preventive care task force's fate, spokesperson says

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not yet made a decision regarding a 16-member panel that establishes recommendations for preventive care, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Kennedy is planning to remove all the members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an advisory panel that determines what cancer screenings and other preventive health measures insurers must cover.

"No final decision has been made on how the USPSTF can better support HHS' mandate to Make America Healthy Again," the HHS spokesperson said.

