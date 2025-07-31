Left Menu

President Murmu Emphasizes Compassion in Medicine at AIIMS Deoghar Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu encouraged medical professionals to combine clinical precision with compassionate patient care during AIIMS Deoghar's first convocation. She highlighted the center's role in tribal health and commended their use of drones for medicine delivery. Murmu shared a personal connection with AIIMS Deoghar and emphasized outreach efforts in tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:02 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu called for the medical community to balance clinical accuracy with empathy at AIIMS Deoghar's first convocation. Speaking in the temple city, she urged doctors to adhere to moral values, offering compassion and charity as essential elements alongside medical expertise.

Murmu commended AIIMS Deoghar as a beacon for tribal health, suggesting expansion to more villages and stressing the importance of addressing anaemia and malnutrition in tribal areas. Highlighting AIIMS's initiatives, she praised their use of drone technology to deliver anti-venom drugs to remote locales.

Reflecting on her personal ties with AIIMS Deoghar, established during her governorship when the foundation was laid by Prime Minister Modi, Murmu marked this event as a milestone. Her two-day visit to Jharkhand also includes participating in IIT Dhanbad's convocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

