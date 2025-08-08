KIMSHEALTH Celebrates 200 Liver Transplants with Launch of New Pediatric Clinic

In Thiruvananthapuram, KIMSHEALTH marked a significant medical milestone by completing 200 liver transplants and launching a new Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and IEM clinic. The celebration, attended by liver transplant recipients, was an inspiring testament to human resilience and medical excellence.

Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, praised the efforts of the hospital's transplant team, highlighting their dedication to achieving a 96% five-year survival rate for transplant patients. He underscored organ donation as a noble act giving others a new lease on life.

Renowned artist Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and other notable speakers acknowledged the unwavering commitment of KIMSHEALTH's doctors in transforming critical medical challenges into stories of hope and recovery. With international accreditation and facilities, KIMSHEALTH continues to set benchmarks in healthcare delivery across India and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)