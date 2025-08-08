Left Menu

Tug of War: Haryana Hospitals & Ayushman Bharat Scheme Standoff

The Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended Ayushman Bharat scheme services due to pending hospital dues, despite government assurances. Several hospitals aren't adhering to the IMA's call. The Haryana State Health Authority claims all payments are being processed, urging that service withdrawals aren't justified.

Updated: 08-08-2025 22:39 IST
The ongoing dispute between the Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the state government has escalated over pending dues under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The IMA announced a suspension of services, alleging non-payment, despite reassurances from the government of prompt payment clearance.

The State Health Authority (SHA) of Haryana maintains that several hospitals have chosen not to follow the suspension call, indicating coordination remains robust. Rs 2.5 crore in hospital claims were reportedly received on August 7, with payments up to May 2025 cleared promptly.

The SHA has emphasized its commitment to resolving any grievances quickly and maintaining uninterrupted services for beneficiaries. It further stated that any complaints regarding service denial will be addressed strictly per guidelines, promising an inclusive approach to addressing any genuine hospital demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

