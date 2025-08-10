Pioneering Partnership: AIIMS Nagpur and UNICEF Maharashtra Target Childhood NCDs

AIIMS Nagpur and UNICEF Maharashtra are collaborating to address the increasing risk of childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, which are frequently under-recognized and undetected in the healthcare system.

A recent survey indicates a growing risk of NCDs among Indian children and adolescents, influenced by factors like poor nutrition and sedentary lifestyles. Dr. Meenakshi Girish, a paediatrics specialist, highlights the importance of early diagnosis to prevent severe complications and reduce the healthcare burden.

The partnership aims to implement a pilot programme in two districts and expand to 11 districts within three years, establishing a preventive ecosystem targeting obesity, diabetes, and other NCDs.

