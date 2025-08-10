Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: AIIMS Nagpur and UNICEF Maharashtra Target Childhood NCDs

AIIMS Nagpur and UNICEF Maharashtra partner to combat childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. Focused on early detection and management, the initiative will pilot in two districts before expanding to 11 districts within three years. The collaboration seeks to create a preventive ecosystem targeting NCD risk factors.

AIIMS Nagpur and UNICEF Maharashtra are collaborating to address the increasing risk of childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, which are frequently under-recognized and undetected in the healthcare system.

A recent survey indicates a growing risk of NCDs among Indian children and adolescents, influenced by factors like poor nutrition and sedentary lifestyles. Dr. Meenakshi Girish, a paediatrics specialist, highlights the importance of early diagnosis to prevent severe complications and reduce the healthcare burden.

The partnership aims to implement a pilot programme in two districts and expand to 11 districts within three years, establishing a preventive ecosystem targeting obesity, diabetes, and other NCDs.

