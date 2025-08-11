Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Global Events Loom: Market Awaits Key Decisions

The U.S. dollar weakened amid anticipation of major global events, including U.S. inflation data and trade negotiations with China. Bitcoin surged following a new executive order, while semiconductor trade offers appeared promising. Meanwhile, personnel changes and policy decisions within U.S. monetary institutions were closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:35 IST
Dollar Dips as Global Events Loom: Market Awaits Key Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar continued its decline on Monday, influenced by investors observing upcoming crucial global developments this week. Notably, Tuesday's key July U.S. CPI data and the approaching deadline for a U.S.-China tariff deal have drawn attention, alongside a planned Russia-U.S. summit on Friday. Consequently, the dollar index retracted 0.2% to 98.073, following last week's 0.4% drop. The currency weakened against the yen, trading at 147.46, as Japanese markets remained closed for Mountain Day.

In the cryptocurrency sector, markets surged significantly. Bitcoin rose by 3% to $121,909.06, nearing its earlier record high, influenced by President Trump's executive order allowing cryptocurrency holdings in U.S. retirement accounts. Ether also climbed 2.1%, peaking at its highest since December 2021. The ongoing U.S.-China trade talks are crucial, especially with Trump setting a looming deadline for an agreement on chip policy.

Market sentiment suggests an extension of the deal is likely, potentially leading to another 90-day truce, as noted by analysts. As part of the trade discussion, semiconductor firms Nvidia and AMD might allocate 15% of their China sales to the U.S. government to secure export licenses. This proposal follows security concerns raised over Nvidia's new chips in China. Additionally, changes in leadership within U.S. monetary policy institutions are under scrutiny as potential candidates are considered for key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025