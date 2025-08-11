Left Menu

The Silent Struggle: Mental Health Crisis in South Sudan

Joy Falatiya's story highlights South Sudan's mental health challenges due to displacement and conflict. Access to mental health services remains scarce, risking patients' recovery as funding nears expiration. The program, launched in late 2022, has been a lifeline for over 20,000 people amidst ongoing violence and economic hardships.

Updated: 11-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:58 IST
Mental health services in South Sudan are scarce, with facilities like the one helping Joy Falatiya facing closure due to funding shortages. Falatiya, among thousands affected by conflict and poverty, found relief in a Mundri clinic. Her recovery underscores the critical need for sustained mental health support.

The clinic, supported by Italian and Greek funding, is part of a project offering mental health services to over 20,000 people for the first time. Launched in late 2022, the initiative highlighted the lack of such services in a country plagued by civil war and severe poverty.

Despite a 2018 peace deal, resumed hostilities and persistent poverty continue to fuel distress in South Sudan, which reports one of the highest suicide rates in Africa. Experts warn that without ongoing support, mental health issues could further hinder the country's development. The region has seen alarming rates of suicide and distress, underscoring an urgent call for action.

