Dr. Vinay Prasad's Controversial Return as FDA Vaccine Regulator

Dr. Vinay Prasad has been reinstated as the FDA's top vaccine regulator after resigning due to pressure from biotech executives and Trump allies. Known for his critical stance on drug approvals, Prasad's decisions have sparked backlash and support, especially regarding gene therapy approvals and COVID-19 vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:56 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Dr. Vinay Prasad has been reinstated as the top vaccine regulator at the Food and Drug Administration, less than two weeks after his resignation was prompted by pressure from biotech leaders and President Trump's conservative allies.

Dr. Prasad's departure last month was driven by criticism from right-wing activists, including Laura Loomer, due to his earlier critiques of Trump and controversial regulatory decisions, such as ordering a halt on a gene therapy for Duchenne's muscular dystrophy after patient deaths.

While his approach has faced backlash from various fronts, Prasad retains support from FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who advocate for increased scrutiny of COVID-19 vaccines and the imposition of stricter testing requirements for future vaccine approvals.

