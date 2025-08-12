Medical Student's Crisis at GMCH: A Wake-Up Call for Academic Ethics

A medical student from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Gondia, Maharashtra, attempted suicide after allegedly being reprimanded by a faculty member. The distressing incident occurred early Sunday morning, prompting the hospital to appoint a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to this drastic step.

Avesh Kumar, a third-year student originally from Rajasthan, was reportedly troubled by a confrontation with Dr. Prashant Bagde, head of the community medicine department. Dr. Bagde allegedly criticized Kumar's behavior and attendance, pushing the student to a breaking point.

Before attempting to hang himself, Kumar shared a concerning message on WhatsApp. Alerted friends rescued him, preventing a tragedy. GMCH has promised a thorough investigation, with a report expected soon, which will inform further medical education directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)