Crackdown on E-Cigarette Violations Intensifies Across India

The Indian government has recorded 384 violations under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) from 2021 to 2025, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of cases. The Health Ministry advises states on law compliance, and customs officials work to prevent e-cigarette smuggling with various enforcement strategies.

In a significant move against electronic cigarette violations, the Indian government has registered 384 cases under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) between 2021 and 2025. Maharashtra emerged with the highest number of violations, totaling 229 cases, as disclosed by the government on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry has taken proactive steps by issuing advisories to states and Union Territories to ensure strict adherence to PECA, 2019. Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasized the vital role of state authorities in tobacco law enforcement, acknowledging health as a state subject.

Custom authorities, spearheaded by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, are vigilant in combating e-cigarette smuggling through stringent monitoring, intelligence gathering, and advanced passenger profiling strategies. Upon detection, severe actions including seizures and prosecutions are executed under the Customs Act, 1962, to curb this menace.

