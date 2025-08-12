AIIMS Delhi Streamlines Disability Certification Process with Unified System

AIIMS Delhi is currently processing 1,903 applications for disability certificates, with 1,148 pending in the Paediatrics Department and 755 in Psychiatry. These applications include individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The issuance process involves separate medical boards for neurology and neurosurgery making assessments, as well as specific departments for varying ages. Disability certificates for minors are issued by Pediatrics, while adults are managed by the Psychiatry Department.

Efforts are ongoing to make the process user-friendly. Updated guidelines, simplified forms, and an improved UDID portal aim to streamline the application process. AIIMS also serves as a single-window system for applications and is involved in training medical professionals on new guidelines for assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)