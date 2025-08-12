Health Teams Investigate Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Mandsaur

In response to six confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Mandsaur district's Multanpura village, teams from the Union Health Ministry and World Health Organization (WHO) arrived for an on-ground assessment. The situation has drawn significant attention due to the rare nature of the syndrome.

District Magistrate Aditi Garg revealed that two patients are currently receiving medical treatment outside the district, while three have already recovered and been discharged. The illnesses were initially detected weeks ago, prompting a thorough door-to-door survey by local authorities.

Officials, including representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), are working diligently to determine the spread within the region. GBS, characterized by the immune system attacking the nerves, can lead to muscle weakness and paralysis, highlighting the urgency of early detection and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)