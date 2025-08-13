Left Menu

The Downside of AI in Healthcare: Erosion of Medical Skills

A new study suggests that excessive reliance on artificial intelligence in healthcare may lead to skill degradation, as exemplified by a 20% decrease in experienced health professionals' ability to detect benign tumours during colonoscopies when not using AI. The research, first to highlight this issue, calls for more studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:08 IST
The Downside of AI in Healthcare: Erosion of Medical Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study raises concerns over frequent reliance on artificial intelligence in healthcare, particularly as it relates to skill degradation among medical professionals. Researchers found a 20% drop in experienced clinicians' ability to identify benign tumours during colonoscopies when AI was not in use.

Conducted by a team from various European countries, the study examined over 1,400 colonoscopies. It revealed that non-AI-assisted procedures detected fewer adenomas, a type of non-cancerous tumour. The findings suggest that continuous use of AI diminishes practitioners' diagnostic skills over time.

The study, published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, is the first to show a negative impact from regular AI use on healthcare professionals' task performance. The results underscore the need for more research to understand AI's effects across different medical fields before its widespread adoption continues unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025