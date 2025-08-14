Sweating the Small Stuff: Humidity's Impact on Heart Health in Dhaka

New research indicates that the risk of emergency hospital visits for heart issues in Dhaka is significantly higher on humid days compared to days of equal temperature with lower humidity. The study analyzed over 3.4 lakh hospital visits between 2014 and 2019.

Conducted by Tulane University and Bangladesh's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, the research found that the likelihood of a heart-related emergency increases by 4.4% on hot days. However, on days when humidity peaks at 82%, the risk dramatically escalates to 26.7%.

The scientists suggest this data underlines the importance of considering both heat and humidity in climate policy discussions, particularly in the face of global warming, which is expected to increase the number of hot and humid days, making tropical countries more vulnerable.