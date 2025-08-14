Left Menu

Methanol Poisoning Crisis in Kuwait: A Deadly Risk

Kuwait's health ministry reported 63 cases of methanol poisoning from contaminated alcoholic drinks in five days, resulting in 13 deaths and vision impairments. The victims, primarily of Asian nationality, faced severe health complications due to the illegal production of alcohol in Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwait | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Kuwait

Kuwait is grappling with a public health crisis as the Ministry of Health confirmed 63 cases of methanol poisoning linked to tainted alcoholic beverages over a five-day period. The tragic outcome includes 13 fatalities and significant vision impairments in 21 individuals.

Victims primarily hail from Asian countries, many of whom required urgent medical interventions, including kidney dialysis and mechanical ventilation. This crisis underscores the risks of consuming alcohol manufactured illegally within Kuwait, where production lacks regulation and safety oversight.

The Embassy of India has noted that 40 Indian nationals have been hospitalized, with officials seeking further information as some patients remain in critical condition while others are recovering. This incident has spotlighted the dangers associated with the underground alcohol market in the country.

