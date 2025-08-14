Left Menu

Eli Lilly Raises UK Price of Mounjaro by 170%

Eli Lilly is set to increase the UK price of its weight-loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro by 170%, aligning it with other European markets. Originally underpriced for NHS accessibility, Mounjaro has now surpassed rival Wegovy in UK sales. The new pricing becomes effective this September.

On Thursday, U.S. pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly announced a 170% increase in the UK list price of its weight-loss and type 2 diabetes treatment, Mounjaro. This adjustment aims to align with pricing in other European countries.

Launched in the UK last February, the drug has outpaced Novo Nordisk's competing treatment, Wegovy, in sales. Come September, the price for a month's supply of the highest dose will rise from $122 to £330.

Initially, Lilly set a lower list price to ensure timely NHS availability. Nonetheless, Mounjaro's market performance has been robust, especially in the burgeoning online pharmacy sector.

