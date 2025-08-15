Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare: The Rollout of e-Sushrut@Clinic

The National Health Authority and C-DAC have launched e-Sushrut@Clinic, a cloud-based HMIS for outpatient clinics. This collaborative effort aims to expand India's digital healthcare ecosystem, providing a user-friendly platform for small and medium healthcare providers to enhance efficiency and patient care.

The landscape of digital healthcare in India is set to undergo a significant transformation following the signing of an MoU between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). In the presence of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, the two organizations pledged to roll out e-Sushrut@Clinic — a cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) specifically designed for outpatient clinics.

This initiative, which is a critical extension of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), seeks to fill a longstanding gap in the healthcare digital infrastructure. With a focus on small and medium healthcare providers, e-Sushrut@Clinic promises to enhance efficiency, data security, and patient satisfaction, impacting tens of thousands of doctors and healthcare facility managers across the nation.

Vivek Khaneja, Executive Director of C-DAC NOIDA, emphasized the partnership's role in accelerating the adoption of digital healthcare solutions, aiming to create a transparent and interconnected health ecosystem. As India's healthcare sector evolves, e-Sushrut@Clinic emerges as a pivotal tool in bridging existing gaps, ultimately facilitating faster and more reliable patient care.

