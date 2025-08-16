Tragic Amoebic Encephalitis Case: Rare Brain Infection Claims Young Life
A nine-year-old girl in Kerala has succumbed to amoebic encephalitis, a rare and deadly brain infection caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated water. Health officials confirmed her death after tests at Kozhikode Medical College. Efforts are underway to identify the infected water source.
- Country:
- India
A nine-year-old girl tragically lost her life to amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, according to health officials in Kerala's northern district. The infection, attributed to free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, was confirmed posthumously after tests conducted late Friday night.
Admitted initially for fever, the young resident of Thamarassery was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition deteriorated sharply, succumbing on August 14. Health authorities are now focused on identifying the water source, potentially a pond or lake, where she might have contracted the pathogen.
This marks the district's fourth case this year, underscoring the lethal threat posed by amoebic encephalitis. Commonly found in freshwater environments like lakes and streams, the infection has proven fatal in this tragic incident, reinforcing the need for vigilant public health measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Ensures Unpaid Stipends for Army Medical College Interns
Nadda urged to give permission for MBBS admission in two Odisha medical colleges
The Quest for Justice: Unmasking the Truth Behind RG Medical College Tragedy
Leading the Future: IIM Kozhikode and Simplilearn Launch AI-Powered Decision Certification
Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Excels in Organ Donation Achievements