Left Menu

Tragic Amoebic Encephalitis Case: Rare Brain Infection Claims Young Life

A nine-year-old girl in Kerala has succumbed to amoebic encephalitis, a rare and deadly brain infection caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated water. Health officials confirmed her death after tests at Kozhikode Medical College. Efforts are underway to identify the infected water source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-08-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:49 IST
Tragic Amoebic Encephalitis Case: Rare Brain Infection Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl tragically lost her life to amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, according to health officials in Kerala's northern district. The infection, attributed to free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, was confirmed posthumously after tests conducted late Friday night.

Admitted initially for fever, the young resident of Thamarassery was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition deteriorated sharply, succumbing on August 14. Health authorities are now focused on identifying the water source, potentially a pond or lake, where she might have contracted the pathogen.

This marks the district's fourth case this year, underscoring the lethal threat posed by amoebic encephalitis. Commonly found in freshwater environments like lakes and streams, the infection has proven fatal in this tragic incident, reinforcing the need for vigilant public health measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025