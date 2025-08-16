Tragic Amoebic Encephalitis Case: Rare Brain Infection Claims Young Life

A nine-year-old girl tragically lost her life to amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, according to health officials in Kerala's northern district. The infection, attributed to free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, was confirmed posthumously after tests conducted late Friday night.

Admitted initially for fever, the young resident of Thamarassery was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition deteriorated sharply, succumbing on August 14. Health authorities are now focused on identifying the water source, potentially a pond or lake, where she might have contracted the pathogen.

This marks the district's fourth case this year, underscoring the lethal threat posed by amoebic encephalitis. Commonly found in freshwater environments like lakes and streams, the infection has proven fatal in this tragic incident, reinforcing the need for vigilant public health measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)