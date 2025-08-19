Illegal Drug De-Addiction Centre Busted in Ambala
A joint operation by police and health officials led to the closure of an illegal drug de-addiction centre in Ambala, housing 23 patients. The centre was found operating without proper authorization and charging exorbitant fees. The patients have been medically assessed and informed their families.
An illegal drug de-addiction centre in Haryana's Ambala was raided and sealed by a combined team of police and health department officials late Monday night. The centre was illegally operating in Langar Chhanni village near Ambala cantonment and housing 23 patients.
Officials took action after discovering irregularities, detaining several employees for questioning. Health Department Deputy CMO Dr. Mukesh confirmed that the patients underwent medical examinations and their families were updated about their situation. Arrangements are being made to reunite them with their families soon.
The centre, which primarily housed inmates from Kurukshetra and Patiala, was accused of charging exorbitant fees for addiction treatment without legitimate credentials, raising further concerns about illegal operations and lack of proper care.
