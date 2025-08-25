Fatal Strikes at Gaza's Nasser Hospital: A Press Under Siege
Israeli strikes targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza, killing at least 15 people, including four journalists. Among the deceased was Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters cameraman. As rescue workers responded, a second strike occurred, further injuring photographer Hatem Khaled. The Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the incident.
On Monday, Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 15 individuals, inclusive of four journalists, Palestinian health officials reported.
Hussam al-Masri, a cameraman contracted by Reuters, was fatally wounded in the initial attack. In a subsequent airstrike, Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled sustained injuries, officials confirmed. The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office have not issued statements concerning the strikes.
Eyewitnesses noted that the second strike occurred after first responders and journalists converged on the scene, which had just witnessed a violent strike. Footage from a Reuters live feed abruptly ceased during the initial explosion. Health authorities identified the other deceased journalists as Mariam Abu Dagga, Mohammed Salama, and Moaz Abu Taha. Among the casualties was a rescue worker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
