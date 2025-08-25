WHO Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Protect Gaza Healthcare

In a stark appeal, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities targeting healthcare services in Gaza. The call comes amid alarming revelations from Palestinian officials, who report that Israeli strikes have resulted in at least 20 fatalities at a southern Gaza hospital.

Ghebreyesus social media statements underscored the severity of the situation, highlighting how these repeated assaults have further hindered an already scarce healthcare system. Efforts to provide medical care in Gaza are severely hampered as the conflict rages on.

The WHO chief emphasized the need for an urgent ceasefire, noting that 50 additional individuals, including critically ill patients, have been injured in the strikes. He pleaded for an end to violence and the preservation of healthcare infrastructures.

