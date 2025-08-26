Left Menu

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms
Bulgaria reported outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza on three farms in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal upturn in the deadly disease.

The H5N1 virus was detected on three farms with a total flock of 28,000 birds in the town of Rakovski, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Bulgarian authorities. At least two of the farms were duck farms, according to the report.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, fuelling higher food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

