Kung Ming-hsin Takes Helm as Taiwan's New Economy Minister
Taiwan's government is set to appoint Kung Ming-hsin as the new economy minister following the resignation of his predecessor due to health concerns. Kung will transition from his current role as cabinet secretary-general. He has previously represented the National Development Fund on TSMC's board.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:52 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan is poised to appoint Kung Ming-hsin as its new economy minister after the previous minister stepped down citing health issues. The announcement comes from Taiwan's Central News Agency.
Kung, transitioning from his position as cabinet secretary-general, brings substantial experience to his new role. He notably served on the board of TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, representing the government's National Development Fund.
His appointment is expected to solidify Taiwan's economic strategies as it continues navigating the complex global economic landscape.
