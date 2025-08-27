Tripura Medical College's New Trauma Centre: A Milestone in Healthcare
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for a new trauma centre at Tripura Medical College, marking a significant enhancement in the state's critical care facilities. The CM highlighted the importance of infrastructure upkeep and skill upgrades for doctors while addressing healthcare advancements.
Tripura's healthcare system took a significant leap forward as Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the foundation stone for a trauma centre at Tripura Medical College on its 20th foundation day. The proposed G+13 building will significantly bolster critical care facilities in the state.
Highlighting the achievements of the college, CM Saha praised its leadership for effective management and underscored the importance of maintaining medical infrastructure. He urged for 10% of departmental budgets to be dedicated to maintenance while encouraging doctors to enhance their skills with new technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
Addressing the issue of patients seeking treatment outside Tripura, Saha reassured that modern healthcare facilities within the state can now meet most medical needs. He also revealed plans to increase the number of medical seats from 400 to 450, emphasizing the government's commitment to healthcare expansion.
