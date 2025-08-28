FDA Narrows COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Younger High-Risk Groups
The FDA has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines for individuals over 65, while younger high-risk groups can access them too. Approval for children under 5 by Pfizer was revoked. Discussion on insurance coverage and access complexities continues as the CDC advisory panel updates its recommendations.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revised its approval for COVID-19 vaccines, focusing on older adults and younger individuals with high-risk conditions. This marks a change from previous policies, which allowed broader access. The newly approved vaccines come from Pfizer with BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax with Sanofi.
A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services assures that vaccines remain available for those eligible and choosing to take them, despite this policy shift. Previously granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in children under five has been rescinded.
Moderna's updated Spikevax, approved for high-risk people from 6 months old, joins Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty for ages 5 through 64, and Novavax's version for ages 12 to 64, under new guidelines. Concerns about vaccine access and insurance coverage have been raised, with awaited recommendations from the CDC's advisory panel.
(With inputs from agencies.)