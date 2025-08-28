Left Menu

FDA Narrows COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Younger High-Risk Groups

The FDA has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines for individuals over 65, while younger high-risk groups can access them too. Approval for children under 5 by Pfizer was revoked. Discussion on insurance coverage and access complexities continues as the CDC advisory panel updates its recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:21 IST
FDA Narrows COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Younger High-Risk Groups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revised its approval for COVID-19 vaccines, focusing on older adults and younger individuals with high-risk conditions. This marks a change from previous policies, which allowed broader access. The newly approved vaccines come from Pfizer with BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax with Sanofi.

A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services assures that vaccines remain available for those eligible and choosing to take them, despite this policy shift. Previously granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in children under five has been rescinded.

Moderna's updated Spikevax, approved for high-risk people from 6 months old, joins Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty for ages 5 through 64, and Novavax's version for ages 12 to 64, under new guidelines. Concerns about vaccine access and insurance coverage have been raised, with awaited recommendations from the CDC's advisory panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

 Global
2
Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

 Global
3
UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025