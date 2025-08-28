Singapore's Tough Stance on Vaping: Stricter Penalties and New Measures

Singapore is taking a hardline approach against vaping, announcing increased penalties for both users and suppliers starting September 1. Foreigners caught vaping risk deportation and bans on re-entry, officials stated Thursday.

In a move to combat the rising vaping trend among students, nicotine test kits are being distributed to schools across the city-state. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to addressing vaping from a grassroots level.

Etomidate suppliers face harsher penalties, including jail time and caning, closely aligning with Singapore's strict anti-drug policies. Minister Shanmugam emphasized the need to differentiate between traffickers and users, underlining the profiteering aspect of illegal distribution.

