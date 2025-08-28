Singapore's Tough Stance on Vaping: Stricter Penalties and New Measures
Singapore is intensifying its crackdown on vaping, implementing harsher penalties for users and suppliers, including deportation for foreign offenders. Authorities are distributing nicotine test kits to schools to curb rising vaping rates among students. Etomidate suppliers face severe consequences, emphasizing a strict anti-drug policy.
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore is taking a hardline approach against vaping, announcing increased penalties for both users and suppliers starting September 1. Foreigners caught vaping risk deportation and bans on re-entry, officials stated Thursday.
In a move to combat the rising vaping trend among students, nicotine test kits are being distributed to schools across the city-state. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to addressing vaping from a grassroots level.
Etomidate suppliers face harsher penalties, including jail time and caning, closely aligning with Singapore's strict anti-drug policies. Minister Shanmugam emphasized the need to differentiate between traffickers and users, underlining the profiteering aspect of illegal distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)