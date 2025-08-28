Left Menu

Quick Evacuation Averts Disaster at Private Clinic Blaze

A fire at Sanjay Fracture Clinic led to an immediate evacuation. The fire started due to a suspected short-circuit, and the blaze was contained by fire brigades before causing major damage. Quick actions by clinic staff and fire officials prevented any casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:42 IST
A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at a private clinic in the city, leading to a swift evacuation of patients, according to the fire brigade.

The conflagration started around 1.50 pm at Sanjay Fracture Clinic, possibly due to a short-circuit. The facility is managed by Dr. Sanjay Vishwakarma and is located on the Rustampur Highway under the Ramgarh Tal Police jurisdiction.

The blaze spread quickly through aluminium composite panel sheets on the hospital lawn, generating a massive plume of smoke. The prompt response from the staff and firefighters ensured no casualties occurred, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

