Quick Evacuation Averts Disaster at Private Clinic Blaze

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at a private clinic in the city, leading to a swift evacuation of patients, according to the fire brigade.

The conflagration started around 1.50 pm at Sanjay Fracture Clinic, possibly due to a short-circuit. The facility is managed by Dr. Sanjay Vishwakarma and is located on the Rustampur Highway under the Ramgarh Tal Police jurisdiction.

The blaze spread quickly through aluminium composite panel sheets on the hospital lawn, generating a massive plume of smoke. The prompt response from the staff and firefighters ensured no casualties occurred, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)