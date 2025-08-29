Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation into a 26-year-old woman's alleged death due to medical negligence in Jaipur. According to a media report dated August 22, the woman died following childbirth at the Women Hospital associated with SMS Medical College.

Family members claim that hospital staff and doctors neglected her care, leaving her in pain and bleeding after surgery. They were reportedly not allowed to meet her or transfer her to the ICU, prompting the NHRC to demand detailed explanations from the state's chief secretary and Jaipur police commissioner.

The SMS Medical College principal has labeled the incident "serious" and promised a thorough investigation, assuring that punitive measures will follow if medical negligence is confirmed. The NHRC awaits official reports within two weeks.