Relief for Discharged Officer Cadets: ECHS Benefits Extended

The Ministry of Defence permits officer cadets discharged on medical grounds to access the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). This decision offers substantial relief to many who struggle with medical costs after military training. Specific conditions apply, such as exclusion from other government health schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has extended medical benefits under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to officer cadets discharged from training due to medical issues linked to military training. This move addresses longstanding concerns for those facing hefty medical bills post-discharge.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare confirmed that this facility is limited to the individuals affected and that they are exempted from paying the one-time subscription fee usually imposed on ESM officers. However, applicants must adhere to specific conditions including ECHS membership and not belonging to other government schemes.

This advance targets a group of around 500 cadets discharged on medical grounds since 1985. While the initiative has been lauded by former cadets like Ankur Chaturvedi, further inclusivity for financially weaker cadets or families of deceased cadets remains a point of contention.

