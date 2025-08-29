Left Menu

Delhi's Vishram Grih Initiative: Comfort for Hospital Attendants

Delhi will soon launch 'Vishram Grih' at city hospitals, offering affordable rest facilities for attendants of hospitalised patients. The pilot project, under a PPP model, will start at major hospitals and aims to provide comfort and dignity for families during hospital stays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:26 IST
The Delhi government is set to launch a pilot project called 'Vishram Grih' that will provide affordable rest facilities for attendants of hospitalised patients at major city hospitals. This initiative is expected to begin soon at Lok Nayak, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospitals, among others.

Health officials stated that facilities will be available at a nominal charge of Rs 5, allowing one or two family members access to basic comforts. The clean restrooms, proper bedding, and food arrangements aim to prevent attendants from sleeping in unsafe areas near hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted the project's development under the public-private partnership model, ensuring support for families traveling long distances for treatment. Existing structures at hospitals may be utilized, with the possibility of building new ones as needed. The plan's goal is to operationalize these facilities in a few months and expand citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

