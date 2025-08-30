Left Menu

Strengthening Healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh: A Call for Advanced Facilities

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge seeks the central government's support to enhance healthcare facilities, including establishing a Super Speciality Hospital in Itanagar. The aim is to reduce patient travel outside the state for advanced treatment. An upcoming health conference aims to boost regional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Health Minister Biyuram Wahge has called on the Centre to support the enhancement of healthcare facilities in the state. His key proposal is the establishment of a Super Speciality Hospital in Itanagar.

In a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Wahge emphasized the necessity for advanced medical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, which sits on challenging terrain. He argued that a super speciality hospital could alleviate the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state, also serving as a referral hub for nearby North Eastern states, officials mentioned.

Additionally, Wahge discussed the upcoming North East Regional Conference of health departments, set to be hosted in October. This event will convene health ministers and key officials from Northeast India for policy discussions and collaborative planning. Gratitude was expressed toward Nadda for his support, seen as crucial to achieving the state's healthcare ambitions.

