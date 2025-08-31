Left Menu

Alarm Raised Over Safety of Melatonin Gummies for Kids

An increase in non-fatal overdoses among children in Australia has prompted US-based iHerb to halt sales of melatonin gummies to the country. The safety of these popular non-prescription sleep aids has come under scrutiny, particularly concerning the lack of regulation and differing melatonin content in gummies.

An alarming trend in non-fatal overdoses of melatonin gummies among children in Western Australia has led US-based retailer iHerb to suspend sales to the region. This move has intensified concerns over the safety of these widely used non-prescription sleep aids.

Melatonin, a hormone used both as a prescription and non-prescription sleep aid, has become popular globally, particularly for children with ADHD and autism. Researchers note the lack of evidence supporting melatonin's safety in typically developing children, despite its increasing use.

Variations in melatonin content within gummies and the presence of serotonin raise significant safety questions. The risk of overdose, toxicity, and adverse effects without medical guidance highlights the need for caution. Parents are advised to consult healthcare providers for appropriate sleep strategies for their children.

